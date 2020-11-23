Arrests

11/22 at 2:01 p.m. Ioannis Malliaros, 33, of Pegasus Landing, Brunswick, was arrested on Juniper East by Officer Derek Miller on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from Nov. 16-22.

Fire calls

11/16 at 12:03 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Blue Ridge Cove.

11/16 at 12:11 a.m. Lines down on Spruce Point Road.

11/16 at 12:24 a.m. Assist Public Works.

11/17 at 10:01 a.m. Lines down on Gilman Road.

11/18 at 8:23 a.m. Structure fire on Western Lane.

11/18 at 2:02 p.m. Fire inspections on McCartney Street.

11/19 at 4:48 p.m. Assist Falmouth.

11/19 at 5:21 p.m. Unattended/unpermitted burn on Collins Road.

11/19 at 7:28 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Rand Road.

11/20 at 9:18 p.m. Fire call on Autumn Lane.

11/21 at 11:29 a.m. Brush fire on Sisquisic Trail.

11/21 at 2:57 p.m. Fire call on Rand Road.

11/21 at 3:43 p.m. Brush fire on East Main Street.

11/21 at 11:12 p.m. Assist Falmouth.

11/22 at 10:05 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Bluff Road.

11/22 at 2:15 p.m. Fire call on Juniper East.

11/22 at 3:40 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Princes Point Road.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 16 calls from Nov. 16-22.

