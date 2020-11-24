The Bridgton and Naples town offices will remain closed until at least next week following positive COVID-19 cases among employees in both towns.
An employee at the Bridgton town office at 3 Chase St. tested positive for the virus on Nov. 21, according to the town’s website. Tuesday’s Board of Selectmen meeting was canceled and all staff are working from home. The offices are tentatively scheduled to reopen Dec. 3.
The Naples town offices closed Friday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to an announcement on the town’s Facebook page. The last day staff members were exposed was Nov. 18 and the offices will remain closed until at least Dec. 2.
“Unfortunately, due to our staff’s small size and our exposure to the COVID virus, the Town Office needs to be closed until the 14-day quarantine period has passed. We do not have any staff that was not exposed and able to keep the office open,” read the post.
