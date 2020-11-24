FREEPORT — A Freeport man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court for accessing the internet with intent to view child pornography, U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank announced.
U.S. District Judge Joseph N. Laplante sentenced George Royle V, 46, to 32 months imprisonment and five years of supervised release. Royle was convicted in January 2020 following a three-day jury trial.
According to evidence presented at trial, in July 2015, agents with Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant at Royle’s Portland home, a press release states.
Agents seized a laptop computer as a result. A forensic analysis of the laptop showed that Royle had been accessing internet websites containing child pornography images with the intent to view them. He also had been using peer-to-peer file-sharing software to seek out child pornography.
