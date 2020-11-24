I am angry and frustrated that we are forced to watch Donald Trump try to save face while the pandemic rages on without his leadership. If it were fun, it would be a circus. This is not fun. It is a crisis!
The Republican Party needs to stand up and demand a stop to this ugly, deadly show. Americans die as the Republican lawmakers cower in Trump’s shadow. Their silence and resulting complicity are hideous and must stop!
David Pope
Wiscasset
