I am angry and frustrated that we are forced to watch Donald Trump try to save face while the pandemic rages on without his leadership. If it were fun, it would be a circus. This is not fun. It is a crisis!

The Republican Party needs to stand up and demand a stop to this ugly, deadly show. Americans die as the Republican lawmakers cower in Trump’s shadow. Their silence and resulting complicity are hideous and must stop!

David Pope
Wiscasset

letter to the editor
