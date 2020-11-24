Maine reported 12 more deaths and 255 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, underscoring the gravity of the runaway pandemic.

The previous one-day high for new cases was 247 cases on Nov. 12.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has reported 10,799 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19, and 189 people have died. On Monday, Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah said that new cases have been outpacing the number of new contact tracers they have been hiring, so the agency has had to curtail some of its contact tracing efforts.

People who have confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 will still be traced and called, but Maine CDC employees will no longer do periodic check-ins and follow-up calls to save resources for outbreak investigations and to keep up with the volume of cases.

The seven-day average of daily new cases stood at 207.9 on Tuesday, up from 188.7 a week ago and 59 a month ago.

COVID-19 hospitalizations topped 100 for the first time in Maine on Monday – rising from 94 to 103 from the previous 24-hour period – while the number of people in critical care beds ticked up from 42 to 45. By comparison, there were just 13 hospitalizations among people with COVID-19 in Maine and five individuals in the ICU four weeks ago on Oct. 26.

Hospitalizations have surged across Maine in recent weeks, particularly in central, western and eastern Maine. The 103 hospitalizations is more than 50 percent higher than the worst day during the spring surge of the virus. And while there were more than 100 available ICU beds statewide on Monday, there are concerns that the coronavirus cases are surging at a time when the seasonal flu typically results in a spike in hospitalizations in Maine.

