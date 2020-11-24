YARMOUTH – James F. Thompson III, 58, of Yarmouth died unexpectedly on November 13, 2020. Born in Oxford, England, he is a son of Clifford F. and Judith A. (Phillips) Thompson.

James graduated from the University of Idaho and attended the University of Hawaii. For over 30 years he was a commercial painter with Logan Paint.

He embraced new interests and learned about and pursued them enthusiastically. He was passionate about surfing, hiking, reading and roasting his own coffee beans. Above all, he was a family man who enjoyed spending time with his family. He was an exceptional father. For the last 10 months, his boys have been home in Maine again. His world was complete and he knew it.

Every weekend he went for a paddle in a kayak or on his surfboard, or went for a hike or just savored being home in his place with his family. He was straight forward and kind and generous and funny. He was diligent and infinitely reliable at work and home, but basically, every day he played his guitar, or listened to jazz, or read in the yard. James always made the most of his time with his family.

He never wanted attention or prestige or wealth. He had built the life he wanted and he was smart enough to enjoy it.

He is survived by his parents of Madison, Wis.; his devoted wife of 29 years, Karen E. McKenna, loving sons, Kellen Hugh McKenna Thompson and Liam James McKenna Thompson all of Yarmouth, his brother, John of Somerville, Mass., sisters, Laura of New York City and Hannah of Madison, Wis.

A private burial was held in the Green Burial Area of Burr Cemetery, Freeport.

To share a memory of James or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com

In lieu of flowers the family request any act of kindness In Memory of James.

