FALMOUTH -Norman A. Gagne Sr., 85, died on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Sedgewood Commons.

Norman was born in Westbrook, on Aug. 10, 1935, the only child to Oral M. and Blanche M. (Guilmette) Gagne. Norman grew up in Westbrook where he attended local schools including Westbrook High School. He immediately entered the workforce and held several different positions, the last as a crane operator for S.D. Warren Paper Mill, a job he had for 24 years.

In his free time, he enjoyed the outdoors, as well as fishing and camping with his family. Portland always had a special place in his heart. When he retired and moved to State Street, he loved to walk around the city and enjoy the variety of food and sights that Portland has to offer.

Norman was predeceased by his son, Dana Gagne in 1986. He is survived by his sons, Norm Gagne Jr., and his wife Diane, Marc Gagne and his wife Nancy, Adam Gagne; and a daughter, Lorna Rand, along with eight grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Pine Point Center and Sedgewood Commons for their care of Norman.

A visiting hour will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, 1-2 p.m., at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. Immediately following, an informal service will be held at 2 p.m., in the chapel. Following state mandates, and to keep all in attendance safe, face masks are required. To view Norman’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

