Several local businesses and the Biddeford and Saco school departments collaborated this year to provide 125 Thanksgiving meal boxes to local families in need this Thanksgiving holiday. The business leaders coordinated the fundraising, purchasing, and boxing of the meals while the schools’ counselors identified families, coordinated pick-up, and delivered the boxes to those without transportation on Saturday, said Biddeford School Department Communications Director Karen Chasse. Each Thanksgiving meal box included a bagged turkey, vegetables, potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, and dessert.

“Donors didn’t blink an eye at providing the financial support needed to make this happen for our community,” said Chris Bedard of Norcom Mortgage. “I want everyone who pitched in to know how amazing their support was — from the counselors and support staff in our school systems to Derek Volk of Volk Packaging who donated all the boxes needed to package the meals. One of my favorite people, Kaitlin Lagasse, helped with sourcing the food. This was truly an amazing team effort and I can’t say thank you enough for the support. I hope we made a bunch of families happy this Thanksgiving.”

Thanksgiving meal boxes were distributed on Saturday, Nov. 21 through a drive-through pick-up at The Run of the Mill parking lot, or were delivered to homes utilizing Biddeford School Department vans. Local donors included: Aquaholics Surf Shop, AutoMile Motors, Billy Ruck, Caring Transitions of Greater Portland, Dan Letellier-Real Estate, Dash Home Builder, Devoe Color and Design Center, Gallant Electric, Shelly and John Kane, KP Asphalt, Lock and Son Plumbing, Mike Locke and Sons Electrical, Nate Libby-Masonry and Construction, Norcom Mortgage, The Ray Family, Red Door Title, Roberge Construction, and Volk Packaging.

“This year has proven to be a struggle like no other for our students’ families — many have lost their jobs or ability to rely on elderly parents for childcare,” said Biddeford School Superintendent Jeremy Ray. “With the CDC recommending holiday gatherings of immediate household members only, these meal boxes will be a tremendous help to those who rely on their extended family for a delicious meal at Thanksgiving. I am grateful the local businesses teamed up and came to us to identify those in need, and I am proud we were able to reach out to Saco Schools to coordinate this effort across the two cities. I honestly believe youth are better served when all sectors of a community work together.”

