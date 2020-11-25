As the weather turns colder and the days get shorter, we know that we can look forward to the holiday season. During normal times, many of us would be making plans for big meals and seeing far-flung family members again. This year, however, many families are showing their love for each other from a distance, keeping gatherings small to protect each other from the spread of COVID-19. While our traditions will look a bit different this year, I find it a good reminder to celebrate what we have right here, in the communities where we live.

Small, local businesses are a cornerstone of our community. They employ our neighbors and friends and give our downtowns the character that is uniquely Maine. But the COVID-19 pandemic has deeply impacted small businesses, leaving many struggling to keep their employees onboard and their doors open. Now more than ever, it’s vital for us to do all we can to support the small businesses around us.

Traditionally, the holiday shopping season kicks off on Black Friday, with shoppers flocking in droves to big box stores. About 10 years ago, Small Business Saturday sprung up as a new shopping tradition. It’s a day that asks us to put our spending dollars to work in our own community. A study has shown that when we shop at local, small businesses, $68 out of every $100 spent goes right back into the community; comparatively, just $43, or less than half, of the same amount spent at a big box store makes it back to the community.

If you’re looking for local businesses to support, you can check out the Southern Midcoast Chamber of Commerce website at www.midcoastmaine.com or go to VisitBath.com. Aside from buying a gift at the various shops in our area, you might also consider getting a loved one or friend a gift certificate to a restaurant, bar or brewery, salon or spa. If you know someone who is being more cautious and avoiding going out right now, buying a gift certificate supports the business now and gives the gift receiver a fun or relaxing activity to look forward to once COVID-19 is more under control.

Another wonderful gift idea is a charitable donation in a loved one’s name. Many of Maine’s nonprofits are struggling now, just as businesses are. For the person who has everything, or those who are picky about their gifts (there’s one in every family), a donation to a meaningful charity might be just the right thing. From the Bath Area Food Bank to Soup Kitchen to the Midcoast Humane Society, there are many nonprofits that do incredible work locally and across Maine to choose from.

This Thanksgiving and holiday season, I’m doing all I can to focus on the beautiful things we have right here at home. One of the most wonderful things about living in Maine is how dedicated we are to looking out for each other in hard times. The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on all of us. I know we’re all exhausted and are longing for a time when things are back to normal. With two new vaccines showing promising results, the light at the end of the tunnel is in sight. Until then, let’s keep doing all we can to support each other, from our neighbors to local businesses to the organizations that help those in need.

I’m also thankful that once again voters have chosen me to represent them in the Maine Senate. I’m honored to have your trust, and I want you to know that I will keep standing up for you and your family. If you have any ideas, questions or concerns, or need help with anything, you can reach me by email at [email protected] or by calling my office at 207-287-1515.

Eloise Vitelli represents Senate District 23 in the Maine Legislature: Arrowsic, Bath, Bowdoin, Bowdoinham, Dresden, Georgetown, Phippsburg, Richmond, Topsham, West Bath, Woolwich and the unorganized township of Perkins.

