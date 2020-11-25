KENNEBUNK – Regional School Unit 21 Superintendent Terri Cooper sent word to families Wednesday, Nov. 25 that two COVID-19 cases had been identified at Kennebunk High School.

“I have received confirmation from the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that an RSU 21 staff member and a Kennebunk High School student tested positive on Tuesday, Nov. 24,” said Cooper in a prepared statement. “The high school administrators have engaged their COVID response team and are working with the CDC and the Department of Education to notify all identified close contacts. All close contacts will be in quarantine for 14 days. RSU 21 is committed to following all recommendations put forth by the CDC and the DOE. I am grateful to our staff for their diligence and speedy response.”

There was no school on Wednesday, as part of the Thanksgiving holiday break.

“It is imperative you notify the school of COVID-19 like symptoms as well as COVID-19 testing and results,” Cooper further stated. “Over the Thanksgiving break, notifications are to be emailed to the school principal. Your communication about these matters is vital and supports RSU 21’s commitment to the safety of staff, students, and the community.”

She reviewed preventive measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 as outlined by the Maine CDC, including wearing a mask in public settings and when around people who do not live in the household, as well as practicing. social distancing.

She said questions for the school can be directed to the school nurse and contact information can be found on the district’s health services webpage.

This is the second occasion someone connected to the school has tested positive for coronavirus. A student tested positive for COVID-19 in September.

For general COVID-19 questions, people may call 211 (or 1-866-811-5695); text their zip code to 898-211 or email [email protected]. Additional information can be found at www.maine.gov/dhhs/coronavirus or www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: