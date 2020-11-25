OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Alice R. Hussey, 93, of Lake Avenue was promoted to Glory on Sunday Nov. 23, 2020 at the Seal Rock Health Care Facility.

She was born August 8, 1927, the daughter of Fred Jeffries and Daisy Priest.

Alice was commissioned as a Salvation Army officer in 1947 and served 21 years in various parts of the Northeast; New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts as well as in New York City at Territorial Headquarters. She was a corps officer as well as spending some time in Red Shield Ministry to servicemen.

She married George Hussey in 1968 and in the 1970s they retired to Old Orchard Beach where they quickly became a vital part of The Salvation Army Old Orchard Beach corps.

Alice was a member of the Corps Band, a leader in the Home League program for women and active yearly in raising funds for Christmas assistance at the red kettles.

She is predeceased by George, her husband of 34 years who died in 2002.

Alice is survived by nieces and nephews, Lillian Sewell of Lowell, Mass., Janet (Michael) Ferrantino of Methuan, Mass., James (Denise) Jeffrey of Lowell, Mass., Albert (Mary) Mason of Old Orchard Beach, Robert Jeffrey of Dracut, Mass., Donald (Della) Jeffrey of Lempster, N.H.; and a stepdaughter, Patricia Hussey of Melrose, Mass.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, 11 a.m., Nov. 28 at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Deering Park, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband George.

Please follow all suggested Covid 19 guidelines.

Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco are entrusted with her services.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to

The Salvation Corp

Kettle Fund,

2 Sixth St.

Old Orchard Beach, ME 04064

