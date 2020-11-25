LEWISTON – Carol L. Foss Burgess passed away on Nov. 21, 2020 in Lewiston, peacefully in her sleep.Carol was born May 21, 1934 to Lynwood and Ruby Foss in Portland.She was a strong, fun-loving woman. She loved reading books, puzzles and the Red Sox. She enjoyed spending time with family especially Christmas get togethers.Carol is survived by her children, George Burgess and his wife Tammy, Sandra Smith, Evelyn Dostie, and Tim Burgess and his wife Laurie; also her siblings, Bill Foss, Dick Foss, Leigh Leavitt, and Jeanette Withers. Carol had many nieces, nephews; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren she adored and cherished.She will be deeply missed by all those she touched.There will be a Celebration of Life in the Spring of 2021.

Guest Book