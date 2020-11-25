CAPE ELIZABETH – Everett F. Johnson Jr., 68, died peacefully at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House on Saturday morning Nov. 21, 2020. Everett was born on June 19, 1952 in Portland, son of Everett “Ike” Sr. and Julia Halloran Johnson.

He grew up in Cape Elizabeth, graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School in 1970, and earned his degree in business administration from UMO in 1974. As a devoted Caper and with family in mind, Everett returned to Cape Elizabeth in the 1980s to his forever home in the center of town where he raised his daughter, Abby. Everett had an illustrious career in the insurance industry beginning at Blue Cross and Blue Shield, then forming his own company, EF Johnson Agency, which he later sold to Cross Insurance where he finished his successful career.

Everett was an avid sports buff. As a byproduct of the ’60s, he was a diehard fan of the New York Yankees, New York Giants and the Boston Celtics. His sports knowledge could impress any crowd. Beyond his fanhood, he was a passionate, skillful and dedicated golfer. As a long-time member of Purpoodock Golf Club, Everett enjoyed both competitive play in tournaments as well as casual rounds of golf with friends and family. While his skills were far superior, he would kindly invite the less experienced golfers, often his brother or nephews, to join him on the links. Everett was generous to offer a good time, good humor, and good advice on ways to improve their game. Everett was truly happy on the course. He was a proud member of the Maine Seniors Golf Association and Southern Maine Seniors Golf Association.

As a proud member of the Johnson family, Everett enjoyed family time, holiday gatherings, reunions on Grand Manaan Island with many memorable summers on Little Sebago Lake, and several cherished family trips including a visit to Ireland to research his heritage. No matter the occasion, Everett’s persistent dry humor would always elicit laughter and bring joy to his audience.

Most recently, in his retirement, Everett took on the nostalgic task to rebuild his camp, “Cove View,” on Little Sebago Lake and restore his 1956 Sportabout, “True Companion,” as an ode to summer’s past with his brother and parents, and as a special place for him to share with Abby and Chris for years to come. We know his dreams of simple summertime joy will be realized through Abby and Chris as they continue to create fond memories at a place very special to him.

Everett was many things – a true Caper, sports fanatic, golfer, amateur comedian, animal lover – but above all else, he was a loving father, husband, son, brother, uncle, and friend. When Everett walked into any room, you knew a comic relief would quickly follow. He was genuine, passionate, strong-willed, and he is deeply missed by his family and friends.

Everett is predeceased by his mother, Julia H. Johnson, and wife, Linda B. Johnson.

He is survived by his father, Everett F. “Ike” Johnson Sr. of Cumberland Foreside; brother Stephen and wife Cynthia of Yarmouth; daughter, Abigail Johnson Sedenka and husband Chris of Buxton, stepson, Josh Beer and family of Florida; three nephews, Christopher, Eric and Michael Johnson and niece, Emily Johnson Puopolo and their extended families.

Due the COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held for the convenience of Everett’s family. Interment will be in Riverside Memorial Cemetery, Cape Elizabeth.

Those wishing to send a tribute in Everett’s memory may do so at http://www.JonesRichandBarnes.com. Arrangements are under the care and directions of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Everett’s memory to the

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland,

217 Landing Rd.,

Westbrook, ME 04092

﻿

