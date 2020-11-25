JASPER, Fla. – Naoko Florence Tanguay, 88, from Jasper, Fla. passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. She was born in Osaka, Japan.

Before moving to Florida, she worked at Bonny Eagle High School in Standish and Sebago Mock in Westbrook for many years.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Tanguay; two sons, Robert Tanguay Jr., James V. Tanguay and one daughter, Naomi Silver; along with seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

You may send your condolences to the family by visiting our website at beggsfuneral.com.

Guest Book