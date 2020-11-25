Arrests

11/17 at 1:39 p.m. Jeremy Stephen Glidden, 29, of Buxton, was arrested on Southborough Drive by Officer Breagh Macaulay on a charge of engaging in prostitution.

11/17 at 8:25 p.m. Travis A. Gallant, 31, of Biddeford, was arrested on the corner of Payne and Ginn Roads by Officer Holly Thompson on a warrant and a charge of unlawful possession of drugs.

11/19 at 7:39 a.m. David L. Ritchie, 43, of Portland, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Tanner Mann on a warrant.

11/20 at 8:13 p.m. Brandon J. Perry, 28, of Scarborough, was arrested on Jasper Street by Officer Aaron Erickson on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.

11/21 at 12:24 p.m. Holly L. Emery, 48, of Falmouth, was arrested on Vesper Street by Officer Jacob Murphy on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal threatening.

Summonses:

11/16 at 11:09 p.m. Cameron D. Jellison, 22, of South Portland, was issued a summons on the corner of Route 1 and Scarborough Downs Road by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of attaching false plates.

11/17 at 9:08 a.m. Justin C. Niles, 39, of Dayton, was issued a summons on the corner of Pine Point Road and Eagle’s Nest Drive by Officer Isaiah Jones on a charge of driving after suspension with a prior conviction for driving under the influence.

11/17 at 8:25 p.m. Ginita Suzanna Gallant, 33, of Biddeford, was issued a summons on the corner of Payne and Ginn Roads by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of unlawful possession of drugs.

11/18 at 1:24 p.m. Julia Elise Egna, 20, of Windham, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Breagh Macaulay on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing damage.

11/18 at 3:24 p.m. Derek R. Dunne, 49, of Parsonsfield, was issued a summons on Mussey Road by Officer Daniel Donovan on charges of driving with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

11/19 at 8:40 a.m. Michael A. Steadman, 37, of Calais, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Sgt. Scott Vaughan on charges of driving with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

11/19 at 4:09 p.m. David A. Coffill, 42, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Technology Way by Officer Aaron Erickson on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

11/19 at 10:44 p.m. Mohamed I. Ahmed, 20, of Portland, was issued a summons on the corner of Foxcroft Drive and Route 1 by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of driving without a license.

11/20 at 1 p.m. Brian D. Theriault, 25, of Sebago, was issued a summons on County Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge driving with a suspended or revoked license.

11/20 at 3 p.m. Leah Kerwin, 44, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Isaiah Jones on a charge of theft by taking.

11/20 at 4:27 p.m. Kathleen G. Reuss, 49, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Officer Daniel Donovan on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

11/21 at 2:55 p.m. Virginia L. Tuggle, 31, of Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of theft by deception.

11/22 at 7:10 p.m. Germaine Cadogan, 30, of Rochester, New Hampshire, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Sarah Fasulo on a charge of theft by taking. Kathleen A. Coffman, 37, of Dover, New Hampshire, was also issued a summons on the same charge.

Fire calls:

11/16 at 12:07 a.m. Odor investigation on Broadturn Road.

11/16 at 1:21 a.m. Odor investigation on Ash Swamp Road.

11/16 at 8:15 a.m. Assist Gorham.

11/16 at 10:07 a.m. Odor investigation on Winnocks Neck Road.

11/16 at 11:18 a.m. Assist Portland.

11/16 at 7:18 p.m. Odor investigation on Harmon Street.

11/16 at 10:10 p.m. Low air alarm on Maietta Drive.

11/17 at 12:48 a.m. Odor investigation on Carriage Walk Lane.

11/17 at 8:23 a.m. Assist Gorham.

11/17 at 9:50 a.m. Gas stove leak on Payne Road.

11/18 at 7:30 a.m. Assist Gorham.

11/18 at 9:02 a.m. Odor investigation on Saco Street.

11/18 at 1:46 p.m. Fire alarm on Pine Oak Drive.

11/19 at 3:18 p.m. Assist Gorham.

11/19 at 3:46 p.m. Assist Saco.

11/19 at 3:56 p.m. Assist Gorham.

11/20 at 6:18 p.m. Fire alarm on Piper Road.

11/20 at 7:45 p.m. Assist Gorham.

11/22 at 12:12 p.m. Odor investigation on Dragonfly Drive.

11/22 at 5:47 p.m. Assist Gorham.

EMS:

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 32 calls from Nov. 16-22.

