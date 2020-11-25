Arrests/Summonses
Arrest/summonses were not available before The Forecaster’s deadline.
Fire calls
11/17 at 3:19 p.m. Natural vegetation fire on Highland Avenue.
11/17 at 7:19 p.m. Medical alert alarm on Osborne Avenue.
11/18 at 12:07 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Ridgeland Avenue.
11/18 at 8:23 a.m. False fire alarm on Westbrook Street.
11/18 at 9:33 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Postal Service Way.
11/18 at 11:56 a.m. No incident found at address on South Kelsey Street.
11/18 at 1:33 p.m. Telephone/cable wires down on Harriet Street.
11/19 at 11:43 a.m. Cover assignment on Congress Street.
11/19 at 6:51 p.m. Natural gas odor investigation on Pilgrim Road.
11/20 at 4:25 a.m. False fire alarm on Sandy Hill Road.
11/20 at 5:23 p.m. Medical alert alarm on Marriner Street.
11/20 at 6:57 p.m. Removal of victim(s) from stalled elevator on Preble Street.
11/21 at 3:14 a.m. False fire alarm on Sable Oaks Drive.
11/21 at 5:06 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Mayberry Street.
11/21 at 11:43 a.m. Unauthorized burning on Strout Street.
11/21 at 2:54 p.m. Power line down on Main Street.
11/21 at 7:13 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Preble Street.
11/22 at 12:43 p.m. Hazardous condition on Highland Avenue.
11/22 at 3:00 p.m. Natural gas odor investigation on Wainwright Circle (east or west not listed).
11/22 at 8:32 p.m. Building fire on MacArthur Circle (north, east or west not listed).
11/23 at 7:22 a.m. Telephone/cable wires down on Churchill Road.
11/23 at 10:09 a.m. False fire alarm on Scarborough Connector.
11/23 at 11:10 a.m. Power line down on Westbrook Street.
EMS
South Portland emergency medical services responded to 51 calls from Nov. 17-23.
