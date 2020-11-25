ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Trump administration on Wednesday denied a permit for a controversial gold and copper mine near the headwaters of the world’s largest sockeye salmon fishery in southwest Alaska.
The Army Corps of Engineers said in a statement that the permit application to build the Pebble Mine was denied under both the Clean Water Act and the Rivers and Harbors Act.
The corps also said the discharge plan from the Pebble Limited Partnership, the mine’s backers, doesn’t comply with Clean Water Act guidelines.
The statement from Col. Damon Delarosa, commander of the corps’ Alaska district, says the agency “concluded that the proposed project is contrary to the public interest.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Freeport Town Hall employee tests positive for virus
-
Sports
Ravens-Steelers game moved from Thursday night to Sunday
-
Sports
Alabama’s Nick Saban tests positive, will miss Auburn game
-
Nation & World
NRA reports alleged misspending by current and former executives to IRS
-
Business
Trump administration denies permit for divisive Alaska mine
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.