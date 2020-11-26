Mr. and Mrs. John Britt of North Yarmouth delivering milk in a typical morning scene, circa 1915. After milking the cows, farmers loaded wagons with cans of milk and cream to be taken to the local store or, later, to the railroad in time for the early morning milk train that passed through North Yarmouth on the Maine Central Railroad (the line through Walnut Hill) or Atlantic and St. Lawrence Railroad (now the Grand Trunk, beginning in 1853).

Milk and other farm products were transported to distributors and markets in Portland and Boston.

