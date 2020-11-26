PORTLAND – Martin S. Rinaldi Sr., 88, of Abbott Street in Portland passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

“Marty” was born Nov. 27, 1931, in Portland the son of Alphonso and Brigida Marrone Rinaldi. He grew up in the Little Italy section of Portland and attended Portland Schools. Marty served in the United States Army before owning and operating Marty’s Gulf Service Station at Nason’s Corner on Brighton Avenue in Portland for 23 years. It was at his station that he met the love of his life, Frances Mastropasqua. They married in 1966 and raised four loving children.

Marty was an excellent mechanic and so dedicated to his customers that he was known to do house calls for vehicle repairs for the elderly and would plow their driveways in the winter. When not working he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding his motorcycle. Even after retiring in 1982, he continued to help his customers doing vehicle and home repairs. Marty was a proud lifetime member of the Italian Heritage Center where he had many friends and enjoyed playing pool and bocce. He was an avid boxing fan, loved to cook, and loved the outdoors. Most notably, he put family above all else. A devoted husband and father he took every opportunity to regularly host large family gatherings, giving him the opportunity to cook for the masses.

Marty was a communicant of St Peters Roman Catholic Church.

He is survived by his loving wife, Frances, who faithfully remained by his side until his death. He is also survived by daughter, Francine Cassidy (husband Jack), son, Martin Jr. (wife Candice), daughter, Kimberly Ahearn (husband Ryan), and daughter, Andrea Rinaldi. He is also survived by brothers, Joseph Sr. of Buxton, Samuel Sr. of Portland, and sister, Nancy Hood of Lubec. Marty was blessed to have five grandchildren that were the highlight of his life, Taylor and Paige Rinaldi, Braxton and Brayden Cassidy and Reese Ahearn. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Marty was predeceased by brother, John Rinaldi Sr. and sisters, Camilla Savoie, Mary Trynor and Lucy Cole.

The family would like to sincerely thank his longterm care team from the Hawthorne Unit at Sedgewood Commons, especially John, Katie, Sue, and Joy for their compassion and care for Marty during his stay there; as well Nurse Mercedes from Compassus Hospice Care of Scarborough.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Please visit http://www.AdvantagePortland.com to sign Martin’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Martin’s memory to: Homeless Animal Rescue Team

H.A.R.T

PO Box 351

Cumberland, ME 04021

http://www.hartofme.org/

memorial-gift

Guest Book