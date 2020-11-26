CUMBERLAND – Lois Evelyn Vosmus Sanders, 96, passed away on Nov. 22, 2020, surrounded by her family. Lois lived a very full life and will be remembered for her huge heart and love of family and community.

A meaningful presence in her beloved Pownal, Maine, she will be dearly missed. Lois was born on March 24, 1924, in Pownal, to Thomas and Abbie Pervier Vosmus. She and her six siblings, Ruthie Britt, Vina Litchfield, Thomas Vosmus, Winnifred Carter, Ralph Vosmus and Kenneth Vosmus, were raised in Pownal on the family farm. Pownal would remain Lois’s home throughout her life.

She attended Pownal schools and graduated from North Yarmouth Academy, where she met the love of her life, James Sanders, her husband of 61 years. Upon James’s return from World War II, they built their home on Hodsdson Road, where they raised their four children. Despite their daughters’ protests, Sunday drives with sports on the radio were a family ritual, as were Friday night card parties. James and Lois’s home, where one could always find fresh-baked pies, was a gathering place for family and friends. Family was Lois’s priority and she was the driving force behind large holiday gatherings at her home, filled with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. After raising her children, Lois worked in a shoe shop in Freeport, followed by a long career in the customer service department at L.L. Bean.

During her time at L.L. Bean, Lois enjoyed making connections with people from around the world, and was particularly fond of a personal thank you note she received from Eddie Bauer. For several years, Lois would leave work and rush to class at Gorham State Teachers College. Second to her family, was Lois’s love for her church, First Parish Congregational Church in Pownal. Lois and her sister, Winnie, were pillars of the church. Lois taught Sunday school, organized baked bean suppers, and performed whatever tasks were needed. She was a Worthy Matron in the Order of the Eastern Star, a member of Lady’s Aid and the Granite Grange. Lois remained fit and energetic well into her 90s and could often be found gardening, mowing her lawn and cross-country skiing in her backyard. At the age of 91, she hiked up Bradbury Mountain for Easter morning sunrise service. Lois was predeceased by her beloved husband, James, her six siblings, and her great-grandson, Jesse Cleveland.

She is survived by her children, Roger, Connie (David), Dale (Julie) and Lucille; her cherished grandchildren, David, Todd, Kim, Jennifer, Michelle, Jeffrey, Stacy, Chad and Torey; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service is planned and a memorial service will be held post-COVID. Lois’s family wishes to thank the dedicated team at Ledgeview Assisted Living for the patience, love and compassion they showed to Lois.

Any donations should be directed to First Parish Congregational Church,

422 Hallowell Road,

Pownal, ME 04069

