A Yarmouth homeowner had a close call with a turkey fryer on Thanksgiving.

The town’s fire department posted a statement on Facebook about a reported house fire Thursday evening on Gilman Road. The flames were mostly extinguished by the homeowner by the time help arrived. No one was injured.

“The owner was cooking in a turkey fryer located on the front porch,” the department said in the post. “The fire extended to the home. The homeowner’s quick actions averted a much more serious incident.”

The post included photos of the blackened door and siding. But the department also noted that the door had been closed at the time, which prevented more damage, and reiterated the need to close doors at night when sleeping as a precaution.

Crews from Yarmouth and Cumberland responded to the call.

