Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, Nov. 28, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation $8 adult, $4 child, $20 family. Social distancing guidelines, including wearing of face masks and use of hand sanitizer, in effect. Takeout available.

Pre-order to-go bean supper – Saturday, Dec. 5, 4:30-5:30 p.m., White Rock Community Clubhouse, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. Two kinds of beans, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni & cheese, biscuits, hot dogs and dessert bar. $10, $20, double order. Call 892-9521 by Dec. 2; limited to the first 100 meals.

Pre-pay drive thru fish dinner – Friday, Dec. 11, 5-6 p.m., St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Sponsored by St. Anne’s Knights of Columbus. Dinner includes baked haddock, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, peas, roll and dessert for $12. FMI: gorhamknights.org or 550-1320.

