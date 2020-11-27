SCARBOROUGH — On Nov. 19, ecomaine announced that the organization is accepting nominations for the 2021 eco-Excellence Awards, recognizing people focused on sustainability, recycling or waste diversion.

Ecomaine, a nonprofit, serves a third of Maine as a waste-to-energy organization, a press release said.

“The eco-Excellence Awards is an annual program organized by ecomaine to recognize businesses, schools, or individuals in any of ecomaine’s 70 member communities,” the release said. “Winners are selected based on the effectiveness, increased awareness, community impact, and ease of replication of their sustainability programs or initiatives.”

In Scarborough, eco-Excellence Awards recognized Camp Ketcha, Katherine Gross and WormMainea in March of 2020, the release said.

“Nominees must be located in or serve one of 70 ecomaine communities,” the release said. “Nominees can be businesses, schools, nonprofits, or individuals and will be selected based on the effectiveness, increased awareness, community impact, and ease of replication of their sustainability programs or initiatives. Submissions will be judged by ecomaine’s Outreach & Recycling Committee on February 11, 2021, and awarded in March.”

People interested in filling out a nomination can find more information on ecomaine’s website: ecomaine.org/tours-and-educational-outreach/eco-excellence-awards.

Caleb Hemphill, Chair of ecomaine’s Outreach & Recycling Committee, said that the organization is excited to highlight Mainers in 2021.

“There are many ways that we can all be leaders in sustainability, whether it’s recycling, composting, sustainable living, or raising awareness of these key issues,” he said. “That’s even true during a pandemic, and we look forward to recognizing the continued good work of Maine’s leaders.”

