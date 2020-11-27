Church cookie sale

Raymond Village Community Church will hold a cookie sale this year in lieu of the annual cookie walk usually held during the Christmas Fair. Cookies available to order are: snickerdoodles, ginger snaps, holiday sugar cookies, pumpkin molasses, toffee nut squares, peanut butter blossoms, chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin.

The cookies will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 20 at the church.

For $5 (cash or check only) you will get 12 cookies of your choosing. To place your order, call the RVCC office at 655-7749 and leave a message with your name, phone number, cookie choices and time you will pick up. Or send an email to [email protected] with the same information. Orders are due by Dec. 15.

Library appeal

Raymond Village Library is in the middle of its annual appeal. Many of us are spending more time at home, some with fewer resources. Now, more than ever, the free resources and services provided by the library are a lifeline for many in our community. Your donation to will ensure that the Raymond Village Library’s services remain available to you and your friends and neighbors. This year’s goal is $40,000. This funding will assist in maintaining current services and support expanded staff hours at the library in order to provide more of these essential services throughout the coming months.

You can donate online, in person, by phone or through the mail. The library accepts cash, checks or credit card donations.

Holiday raffle

The library is holding a holiday raffle in addition to its traditional basket sales.

Five unique items will be raffled: a handmade quilt, a breakfast-themed holiday basket, a lighted reindeer lawn ornament, a gold and white Christmas tree with gifts for grownups, and a red, white and blue Christmas tree with gifts for children.

Raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5. All proceeds go towards library programming and services. The drawing date for the holiday trees and lighted deer is Dec. 7; the drawing date for quilt and breakfast basket is Dec. 14. Visit the Raymond Village Library Facebook page for further details.

Parental resources

A Zoom series of webinars for parents with Dr. Alison Roy will be available for supporting the growth of students and families during the pandemic. From 7-8 p.m. Dec. 8, the webinar will focus on the key roll of the parental relationship in developing a resilient child. To register, call 743-8972 or email Marjorie Scribner at [email protected]

Gateway wreaths

The Raymond Beautification Committee, together with the Raymond Vitalization Committee, is purchasing 70 wreaths for the Route 302 business corridor. Maine Lakes Wedding Event Florist is getting them in bulk for the town at a cost of $21.50 each and owner and state Rep. Jessica Fay is making the bows. The wreaths will hang through December on each decorative light pole in the Route 302 Improvement Project area. To make a tax deductible donation, please write a check to the Town of Raymond, and note that it is “for Beautification Committee.” Funds can be sent to the Town of Raymond, 401 Webbs Mills Road, Raymond, ME 04071.

Dog licenses available

Dog licenses are now available for 2021 at the Town Office or online. Find a link in the right-hand column at raymondmaine.org. The cost is $6 for spayed/neutered and $11 for unaltered dogs. Bring a copy of proof of current rabies vaccination. The deadline for dog licenses is Jan. 31, 2021, and late fees begin Feb. 1, 2021.

