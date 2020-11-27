With interest I read Leonard Pitts’ syndicated column (Nov. 18, Page A11) highlighting his thoughts on why some people still do not accept, nor try to understand scientific evidence, or why they refuse to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.

Leonard suggests a certain “flaw in human reason” – choosing to believe mistruths (outright lies by the current White House administration) vs. truth. Agreeing with Leonard, I shake my head in disbelief.

Then with case numbers rising, Gov. Mills and the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s director, Dr. Nirav Shah, once again made their impassioned pleas for Mainers to stay the course, wear a mask, wash hands, protect themselves and others, etc. As we head into the holidays, we could confront even more dire challenges.

How do we crush through mistruths and connect virus safety measures with a seemingly entrenched, polarized population?

A shared commonality of all people is a good story, for instance, Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”

I suggest looking to the writing arts community to put a modern spin on this beloved story to illustrate the importance of Mainers coming together to battle this pandemic. Let us call it “A COVID-19 Carol.”

It would spin the story of Maine (Ebenezer Scrooge) visited by the ghost of Dr. Shah (Jacob Marley) and the spirits of Maine’s Past, Present and Yet to Come. After their visits and truths are revealed, our great state is transformed into a kinder, gentler (and safer) place, with citizens who genuinely care about its neighbors regardless of their political viewpoints.

Laura Huff

Westbrook

