In February, Sen. Susan Collins was prescient when she defended her vote to acquit the president on impeachment, saying that the president “learned … a pretty big lesson” from being impeached.

What Trump learned was that, while he destroys the norms of our democracy, Sens. Collins and Lindsey Graham and other Republican senators will stand by and enable and abet his damaging actions.

Jack Glatter

Cumberland Center

