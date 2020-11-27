In February, Sen. Susan Collins was prescient when she defended her vote to acquit the president on impeachment, saying that the president “learned … a pretty big lesson” from being impeached.

What Trump learned was that, while he destroys the norms of our democracy, Sens. Collins and Lindsey Graham and other Republican senators will stand by and enable and abet his damaging actions.

Jack Glatter
Cumberland Center

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles