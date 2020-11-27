More than 43,000 Mainers are out of work and seeking unemployment benefits.

About 9,000 households are behind on rent payments.

And thousands of Maine children live in households where there is not enough to eat.

Those numbers from the most recent weekly U.S. Census survey tell a story of where we are: nearly 10 months into a global pandemic and entering a holiday season that will be unlike any we have experienced before.

Letters flowing into the Press Herald Toy Fund tell the same story, but from the personal experience of Maine parents asking for help.

“We are behind in rent (by $6,000, I think),” wrote a mother of two preschoolers.

“The only income we have is my son’s disability check,” wrote an out-of-work mother of three.

As Toy Fund Director Kathleen Meade puts it, “It’s tough out there.”

By using donations from newspaper readers to buy gifts for children who otherwise might not receive any during the holidays, the Press Herald Toy Fund has helped Maine families through other tough times. It has served more than 200,000 children since the fund began during another difficult winter in 1949.

But the pandemic is making this year especially challenging, and important.

Maine children are experiencing the stresses and hardships, too, and are just as eager for life to return to normal, even for a little while. But the financial problems, as well as illnesses, family breakups, domestic violence and other circumstances, mean more families need help to give their children some of the simple joys of a normal holiday season, including gifts to unwrap and new toys to play with.

• THE PRESS HERALD TOY FUND in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Now in its 71st year, the fund is accepting applications for toys from needy families in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Androscoggin, Lincoln and Knox counties.

• DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.

• FOR MORE INFORMATION, call 791-6672 or go to: pressheraldtoyfund.org.

TODAY’S DONORS:

For the kids – Barbara Gauditz $2,000

To Remain Anonymous $75

Merry Christmas: C,D,D,B, & Baby F $100

Thomas & Mary Emerson $100

Margaret H Smith $200

Anonymous $100

Ada Spinney $200

Darwin & Kathleen Stanley $500

In loving memory of our parents, Stan and Ruth Blake, and our sister, Janet Blake. Love, Linda Cooper & Bonnie Kam $50

Judith & Gordon Oliver $50

Be Kind, Dianne & Gregg Goodrich $100

John Furey $100

In loving memory of David Poirier, from Shirley Poirier & family $25

Skyrocket $100

Francis M Fay $150

In memory of Allison Broadbent Beahm – Love, Mom & Dad $100

In honor of my grandkids: Brandon, Connor, Samantha, and Trevor $100

Beatrice Farrington $10

Richard McIntosh $20

James T Foley $100

Arnie MacDonald & Liza Moore $1000

In memory of Flora & Walter Perkins $100

Lowell A Pease $25

Cape Elizabeth Grange $200

Martha Taylor $100

Alfred & Phyllis Fuchs $50

In memory of my beloved Aunt Aldone & Uncle Larry of Falmouth $25

John T Gorman Foundation $1000

Marcelle Labbe $10

Town Fair Tire Foundation c/o Casey Biddeford Location $1000

In memory of Dr Ellsworth C Reed $250

Anonymous $300

Anonymous $2500

Happy Holidays! $30

Anonymous $30

Anonymous $100

Lawrence Lunt $25

From Mabel & Molly $10

In memory of Gordon Corkum, from Judy & Mark Johnston $100

For Robert & Norma Foster, my parents, from Dottie $100

So that children can have a joyful & magical holiday despite politics, pandemics, and family problems! Gretchen & Ray $500

The Diaz Family $500

Neal D Perry $20

Anonymous $100

Alan & Genny Leathers $200

L Listo $50

Anonymous $100

Anonymous $30

Anonymous $100

Anonymous $2500

In grateful memory of our parents who taught us the value of giving. Chris & Chris Newell $200

From Baxter $200

Anonymous $20

Bill & Polly Vaughan $100

Anonymous $50

Anonymous $20

Hoping to share some of the joy that I have received. $50

In loving memory of Donna Molinari $100

Anonymous $50

Phyllis Reames $100

Anonymous $30

Anonymous $50

In memory of my great-grandparents, Irvin & Rachel Cyr, Love Grady $20

Scott & Linda Johnston $50

Anonymous Millenial $100

James B McGrath $50

Anonymous $50

William & Lori Cook $50

Mary Cullinan $50

Richard Krull MD $100

In loving memory of Grandma Dot from the Irish family $100

Inspired by Hugo-Vidal $100

Inspired by Hugo-Vidal $100

Anonymous $40

Anonymous $25

Barbara Gauditz $1000

Tom & Dianna Allen $200

Thank Victoria’s article in the Sunday Telegram! $30

Year-to-date total: $18,270

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: