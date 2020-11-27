Help stop the spread of COVID

To the editor,

This morning I woke up frustrated. I made the mistake of surfing Facebook, again. As a teacher who is taking precautions all day long, missing my loved ones and the normalcy of life … I am frustrated. To those who continue to flagrantly ignore steps they can take to help stop the spread of COVID … this is for you. While I watch our numbers exponentially rise and simultaneously look at Facebook pictures of unmasked celebrants … this is for you. For the people who utter daily excuses of why they won’t mask up or distance … this is for you.

Many of us are making sacrifices in what feels like a fruitless attempt to quell the spreading of this virus. Each day brings a new level of sadness to my life, as I miss those I love and struggle with daily sacrifices, only to see yet another Facebook picture of smiling unmasked gatherings. It is disheartening.

I desperately miss hugs, celebrating, travel but feel that my responsibility lies not in what I can do for myself but in what I can do to move us all towards a return to these human needs that help fill our souls. I deeply miss my life as it was but will continue to make these choices no matter how difficult it feels. I know it is temporary. I do this because it is what we must do to turn things around. I do this because I know that my desire to care about all people trumps my concern about only myself.

To the many people out there who are struggling while making their own sacrifices … thank you for caring and for making such hard choices. Don’t give up hope! You are deeply appreciated, and you are not alone. To those who are choosing a path of self-interest, may you take a moment to look in the mirror. Is it your time to care about someone other than who is staring back at you right now?

Rachel Bell

Gorham

Be compassionate to those with memory loss

To the editor,

November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month. Every 65 seconds someone is diagnosed, estimating that 6 million Americans are living with the disease. Let’s give our attention to those suffering with memory loss and give them our unconditional love and support. May all of us be ALZ in for Alzheimer’s and be the beacon for those who need us most.

Your Friends at the Enclave of Scarborough Assisted Living and Memory Care.

Clean up smell on Pine Point

To the editor,

What’s going on at Pine Point Beach? The smell is worse than chicken, cow or harsh chemicals put all together. My sister and I were walking the beach on the 15th and were half way down to the jetty before we lost the smell. We were down wind which helped.

Who is dumping that brown mess on the sand by the dunes?

I live on Jones Creek and you could smell it.

This situation isn’t good for people living on the beach or vacationers or anyone using the beach.

I hope this is taken care of before we lose the beauty of this area and our clean beaches.

Karen Kosky-Lothrop

Scarborough

