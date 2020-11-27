BRUNSWICK — The Pejepscot History Center will hold its annual free Santa Day outside on Saturday, Dec. 5, in order to adhere to COVID-19 state guidelines.

The event will be in front of the Pejepscot History Center at 159-161 Park Row from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. An abundance of festive lights and decorations will make a great backdrop for holiday pictures.

Attendees can find Santa on the porch of the Skolfield-Whittier House side of the building. Those who would like to speak with Santa will be asked to do so from a minimum distance of 6 feet. Holiday wishes can be written down on paper stockings that will be provided and sent up the steps to Santa by a pulley system, which he can use to send a message back.

Parked outside will be the Falmouth-based Vegabond Coffee Truck, providing a variety of beverages such as hot cocoa, tea and cider. Candy canes and individually wrapped cookies will be laid out for children to select their own treat.

Santa Day also includes an opportunity to become a member of the Pejepscot History Center for half price. Buy one, get one coupons will be distributed for Skolfield-Whittier House private tours, which can include up to four people, to be used by the end of 2021.

Volunteers from the Pejepscot History Center will be handing out numbered tickets to attendees upon arrival to ensure the event doesn’t exceed its maximum capacity of 50 people provided by state guidelines. If the maximum is reached, volunteers will ask newcomers to return at a later time. Masks are required at all times.

