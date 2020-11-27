When I first stepped onto the new Veterans Plaza on the Brunswick town mall, I did what most people do who sponsored an engraved granite honor block: look for the name of a specific person. And there it was, my dad’s block: “David R. Treadwell, Sr. DOD Manhattan Project. WW II.”

My dad wasn’t a member of one of the major military branches, but his work on the Manhattan Project had a direct impact upon the outcome of World War II. I felt pride and awe recalling not just his service but that of the 444 other men and women honored at the Plaza who had participated in one of the 12 recognized American conflicts.

I thought of my dad’s younger brother Ted who wrote two books about his experiences in World War II: “Splinter Fleet: The Wooden Subchasers of World War II” and “A WWII Skipper Looks Back.” And of Tina’s father Walter Savell whose name also appears on one of the honor blocks, right near my dad’s block as it happens. He was a naval officer on a minesweeper.

I recalled visiting Normandy several years ago and marveling at the courage of the young men who stormed the beaches. And, a moment never to be forgotten, seeing the endless rows of white crosses at the Normandy American Cemetery.

Moving around the circle at the Plaza, I saw the name of Joshua Chamberlain, the general who led the Union troops to victory at Gettysburg. Before Angus King was elected to the Senate, he featured Chamberlain’s heroism while teaching a course on leadership at Bowdoin. I had the privilege of auditing that superb course.

As I moved around the circle of blocks, I regretted not having purchased one of the blocks for my great-grandfather George B. Kenniston who was captured by Confederate troops while fighting for the Union. He was imprisoned for a year at what was formerly the Liggon Tobacco Factory before being exchanged for a Confederate prisoner.

The Civil War citations reminded me of the visit we made to the battle sites at Fredericksburg, Virginia, which claimed almost 17,000 lives. So many men died so young in a horrific battle between brother and brother. So sad.

When I saw the names of veterans who fought in the Vietnam War, I thought of my Zeta Psi fraternity brother Bob Boyd who died in that conflict. And of the good friends I have today who survived while serving their country in Vietnam. Like millions of young men during that time, I took steps to avoid getting drafted: went to graduate school; got married; had kids. In retrospect, I wish I had joined the Peace Corps, another form of service.

In today’s all-volunteer military, too many Americans have too little stake in conflicts occurring around the world. It’s easy for politicians to boast about “supporting the military” while not wanting their own family members to serve. There might be value in requiring every young American — male and female — to spend a year in the military or in doing some form of service to the greater community.

Back to the Veterans Plaza. It was a brilliant decision to include no titles on the blocks. Every person honored is equally important, on the same level. They are individual human beings, not just robots in uniforms. They left their jobs and their families to serve their country. Some of them survived their service; many of them did not. All of them deserve our gratitude and respect.

I also applaud the shape of the Plaza: a circle, a nice metaphor for a family. The veterans honored are not Republicans or Democrats; they’re not residents of blue states or red states; they’re not liberals or conservatives. They are Americans. In the last decade or so, we have become an increasingly divided nation. Russia’s interference in our elections has exacerbated that situation. So have politicians who, rather than lay out plans to help the country, spend time disparaging their political opponents. We must find better ways of working together, of finding common ground. Let’s not forget: Most of us agree upon the democratic principles upon which this nation stands.

Here’s a shoutout to all the dedicated volunteers who brought the new Veterans Plaza from idea to reality. We are in your debt. And I encourage everyone to visit the Plaza. Spend some time. Look at the names. Consider their sacrifice. Honor them. And, oh yes, if you come across my dad’s block, give him a nod for me.

David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer, welcomes commentary and suggestions for future “Just a Little Old” columns. [email protected]

