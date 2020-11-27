From Kittery to Eastport, from Fort Kent to Monhegan, Maine is home to natural wonders, quirky characters, remarkable inventors, and haunting legends. Whether it’s the North American Wife Carrying Competition, UFO abductions along the Allagash, or Katahdin’s role in creating Bambi, this book by Earl Brechlin celebrates all that makes the state unique—both real and imagined. Save 15% when you use holly15 only at islandportpress.com. A $16.95 value
