WISCASSET — A man walked into Maxwell’s Market and Deli at 475 Gardiner Road, brandished a handgun and demanded cash Friday, according to Wiscasset police.
The incident happened at around 9:30 a.m. The man was last seen running north on Gardiner Road, according to police. Anyone who may have witnessed or with any information about the crime should call Wiscasset police at 882-8202.
No one was hurt in the robbery, according to Maxwell’s Facebook page.
This story will be updated.
