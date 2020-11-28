I’d quibble with letter writer Therese Johnson (Nov. 13) when she reduces William H. Slavick’s criticism of Sara Gideon’s Senate campaign to opposition to people “from away.” I interpreted the main theme of his Nov. 6 letter as arguing against a Democratic Party elite that selects the candidates and showers them with campaign donations to the point that no other Democratic candidate has a chance in the primaries. To the contrary, as an active Democratic volunteer, I find that to be the case.

I differ with Mr. Slavick in that I believe the culprits can be found a little closer to home. They reside in Augusta, not on Wall Street, J Street or Hollywood and Vine. Those avenues certainly provide the funds, but the kingmakers are in the state capital, wielding power and control through the Democratic Party’s Coordinated Campaign.

This campaign is supposedly a grassroots organization, and it does rely on local volunteers to do the unglamorous grunt work of phone banking, canvassing neighborhoods, organizing rallies and poll greeting. But the grassroots volunteers are more frequently dictated to by phalanxes of young technocrats who transcend their roles as guides to become arbiters.

Mr. Slavick’s central argument is well taken that Democratic candidates must be selected by the people through a fair and balanced primary that is not influenced by the financial resources and political influence of the party leadership. Perhaps it is time that primaries as well be financed publicly through the Clean Election Fund and end the corruption of dark money in any of our elections.

John Flagler

Alfred

