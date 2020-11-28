I am a dedicated Red Cross disaster worker who deploys to areas where help is needed. I see a lot of different situations where people have lost most of their belongings.

Because of the season upon us, house fires are prevalent. Obtain renters insurance. It is a small payment each month; it replaces items that were lost; it can pay for your shelter until more stable shelter can be found; the pros are endless.

If you have the insurance already, do check the coverage. It can provide enormous benefits and a little peace of mind.

Sam McGuire
Hallowell

