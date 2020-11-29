Death counts aren’t the only thing that matter in our battle with COVID-19. We also need to consider hospitalizations, hospital workers and all those who don’t die, but who get sick.

No one enjoys the new burdens and lifestyle that we have to accept in battling any disease.

So, you have a deadly infection. Doctors say, “You need surgery. If the surgery doesn’t work we’ll have to amputate.” You don’t want to do any of that. But we do what we need to do.

In this global pandemic, we need to accept the surgery, and hope we don’t lose the leg.

As soon-to-be President Biden said, in addition to coordinating vaccine delivery, states need financial help for new police, fire, hospital, school and other expenses. Citizens need direct grants, and these will water the roots of local businesses. We need to wear masks, and (as Freeport Police and Fire advise) stay 36 clams apart. This won’t go on forever, but it’s what we need to do right now.

Pandemics hurt, we can’t change that. But we can take pride in the ways we cope. My heart fills with gratitude at the many smiling eyes, peeping over their masks. Thank you to everyone doing their part.

Jenny Ruth Yasi

Freeport

