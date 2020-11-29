Re: “Our View: Green power generates jobs for Maine, not just electricity” (Nov. 15):

During this Thanksgiving season, a convergence of leadership is occurring in Maine. The Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Editorial Board rightly opined that our “economic future is tied to the clean-energy transition” and we need to “get it right.” We wholeheartedly agree and are grateful for Maine’s climate policy elevation and evolution. More importantly, so are businesses, policymakers and citizens across the state.

Gov. Mills sparked this revolutionary fire for a clean-energy future by bringing together hundreds of experts to map out a route to get us there. The Maine Climate Council will launch a consensus-driven climate action plan to create jobs, reduce pollution and build healthy communities for everyone. The Governor’s Energy Office and Office of Policy Innovation and the Future released an analysis of how Maine’s clean-energy economy is a source of growth and workforce opportunities to help the state recover from the economic disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 100 businesses called for a strong action plan for long-term economic, energy and environmental progress. A new offshore wind industry roadmap and research center are on the horizon. And environmental and business leaders are forming new partnerships to pursue innovative policies and partnerships to invest in a clean, sustainable and resilient economy with an innovative electricity grid, more efficient buildings, zero-emission vehicles and cleaner pathways for heating and powering homes and factories.

Thanks to everyone working so hard in Maine to “get it right”!

Jeff Marks

Maine director, Acadia Center

Rockport

