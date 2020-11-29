Really! All we want to hear is a real voice connected to a real body.

No, I don’t want to use my Spanish which I flunked two years in a row. Don’t remind me. I’m having enough trouble trying to replace a fairly new phone that doesn’t hold a charge.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Barbara Jenni is running through her options from her home in Bridgton.

The first round took me to a young man who advised me to push certain buttons and bingo it would hold a charge. Didn’t happen. The second round took me to a young lady who advised me to simply charge it every day – actually told me that was how the phone works. Not true. The original phone kept the charge for several days. The big problem is – until you get a real person on the line you have to listen to – are you ready?

OPTIONS: Press 1 for Spanish, press two to pay a bill, press three to change your address, press four if you still want to pay your bill, press five if you are tired of listening to your options that have not hit your problem yet …

Why is technical advice always last? Why can’t I find someone who doesn’t act like I made up the problem? Am I the only person with a bum battery? I think not.

Also trying to understand why our medication insurance doubled for the coming year. That was even more fun starting with the phone computer giving me six options (including Spanish).

By the time they reached the sixth option I had already forgotten the first two, finally reached a young lady who acknowledged the price had doubled and said there was a cheaper plan available. I was really getting excited. She switched me to a different number. It rang once, a pick up and a disconnect.

I’m not a quitter. Starting over again tomorrow and this time I shall use my limited Spanish.

“Donde o donde se ha ido mi perrito?” Don’t laugh, it just might work

