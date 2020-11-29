PORTLAND – Joseph “Joe” Michael Sabatino, 48, died unexpectedly at his home on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

Joe was born in 1972 in Portland and grew up in Windham. He attended local schools and graduated from Windham High School in 1992. When he was young he loved living in the country, riding bikes with friends with no traffic to worry about, playing ball, and trading baseball cards. He enjoyed the trails, woods, and the outdoors. Christmas was his favorite holiday—especially Christmas Eve with his grandmother, Al, aunts, uncles, and many cousins.

After high school the family moved to Portland and Joe adjusted to city life very well. He loved taking the bus in town, going to the movies, and going to the Village Cafe for his favorite—manicotti and meatballs. Joe also loved to read and spent a lot of time in the library. He had an unbelievable memory. If you were wrong about certain dates and times, he would let you know—especially if it was about sports. He was a sports fan from the time he was 2 years old. Joe loved watching baseball and football games. Seeing his Red Sox become World Series’ winners four times made him very happy. He went to many of their games in Boston—one of his favorite things to do. For his tenth birthday he got to go to the Baseball Hall of Fame—an unforgettable trip.

Joe held numerous jobs in the Windham and Portland area throughout his life, his last job working for Hannaford in Saco.

Joe is survived by his mother, Jackie Sabatino of Portland; his sister, Tricia Nason and her partner Rickard Falk of Sollentuna, Sweden.

His family would like to thank Choices are For Everyone (CAFE) for their support and care. Joe loved you all.

There will be a graveside service and celebration of life for Joe in the spring. He will be sadly missed by all those who knew him and loved him.

To share memories of Joe or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

Guest Book