WISCASSET — A man walked into Maxwell’s Market and Deli at 475 Gardiner Road, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded cash Friday, according to Wiscasset police.

The incident happened at around 9:30 a.m. when only the store clerk and one other store employee was in the building with the suspect, according to Sgt. Perry Hatch. The man got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. He wore a mask, sunglasses and hood while in the store. No one was hurt during the robbery.

The suspect was last seen running north on Gardiner Road, according to police. Hatch said police used a dog to track the suspect to a parking area, so police believe he left the area in a vehicle.

Police described the suspect as a 6-foot-5-inch Hispanic or light-toned black male with a thin build who appeared to be about 35 years old.

As of Saturday morning, Hatch said the suspect had not been identified. Police continue to investigate leads.

Anyone who may have witnessed or with any information about the crime should call Wiscasset police at (207) 882-8202.

