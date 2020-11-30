NAPLES — Registration is now open for Lake Region & Fryeburg Area Adult Education’s upcoming clinical nursing assistant class, which begins Feb. 6, and the clinical medical assistant class that begins Feb. 27. Interested students are encouraged to attend an information session or make a registration appointment as soon as possible, as there is a required, multi-step registration process.

These classes are both offered live on Saturdays on the Naples campus. Contact Adult Education for more information and to sign up for an information session at 627-4291. Visit lakeregion-fryeburg.maineadulted.org to view CNA and CMA class information.

