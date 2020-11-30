Arrests

11/24 at 10:12 p.m. Shawn Daigle, 24, of Lebel Lane, Richmond, was arrested on Bath Road by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on a charge of operating under the influence.

11/25 at 5:08 p.m. Ashley Rose Elliott, 27, of Potter Street, was arrested on Potter Street by Officer Andrew Fitzpatrick on a charge of violating condition of release.

11/26 (no time given). Sean Allen Boynton, 53, of South Clary Road, Jefferson, was arrested on Medical Center Drive by Lt. Jonathan O’Connor on warrants.

11/27 at 6:04 p.m. Moises Pedro, 27, of Los Angeles, was arrested at Gurnet and Coombs roads by Officer Whitney Burns on charges of operating under the influence, motor vehicle speeding and failing to stop for an officer.

11/27 at 8:51 p.m. Matthew Moscillo, 33, of Pine Point Lane, Winthrop, was arrested on Maine Street by Officer Joshua Bernier on a charge of operating without a license.

11/28 at 12:29 a.m. Cory Nathan Hall, 28, of Pejepscot Terrace, was arrested on Pejepscot Terrace by Officer Adam Merrill on a charge of violating condition of release.

11/28 at 3:16 p.m. Katherine Schooley, 34, of Long Street, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Nicholas Bedard on a warrant and on charges of failure to provide correct name, address or date of birth and violating condition of release.

11/29 at 10:49 p.m. Anthony Fischer, 27, of Marquis Lane, Harpswell, was arrested on Perryman Drive by Officer James Fisher on warrants.

Summonses

11/28 at 4:50 p.m. Martina Hernandez, 52, of Elm Street Court, Bath, was issued a summons on Tibbetts Drive by Officer Joshua Bernier on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

11/28 at 8:51 p.m. Alexander Ward, 28, of Laurel Road, was issued a summons on Bath Road by Officer Joshua Bernier on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle.

Fire calls

11/23 at 5:47 p.m. Alarm call on Baribeau Drive.

11/25 at 1:18 p.m. Alarm call on Wheeler Park.

11/28 at 7:51 p.m. Alarm call on Maine Street.

11/29 at 1:13 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Pleasant Street.

11/29 at 5:29 p.m. Disturbance on Longfellow Avenue.

11/29 at 5:49 p.m. Structure fire on Crows Nest Drive.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 51 calls from Nov. 23-29.

