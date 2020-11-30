Arrests
11/25 at 12:03 p.m. Alexander C. Miller, 34, of Portland, was arrested on a charge of possession of hypodermic apparatuses and violating conditions of release by Patrolman Alexander Beaton, Patrolman Stephen Hamilton, Sgt. Kevin J. Conger Jr., Detective Mathew E. Yeaton and Lt. Frank Soule.
Summonses
11/20 at 9:53 a.m. A 15-year-old juvenile was summonsed on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer by Patrolman Jeffrey J. Smith on Laurence Way.
11/21 at 11:24 p.m. Terry A. Martin, 30, of South Portland, was summonsed on charges of theft of lost, mislaid, or misdelivered property by Sgt. Michael Brown and Patrolman Kurt Fegan on Winn Road.
Fire
11/20 at 9:09 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Mackworth Island
11/20 at 9:16 a.m. Fire alarm system test on Northbrook Drive
11/20 at 12:11 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Mackworth Island
11/21 at 1:04 p.m. Lawnmower fire on Blackstrap Road
11/21 at 5:23 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Route 1
11/21 at 11:12 p.m. Fire on the railroad tracks off Twin Ponds Drive
11/23 at 4:29 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Route 1
11/24 at 8:27 a.m. Fire department business on Route 1
11/24 at 9:20 a.m. Fire alarm system test on Route 1
11/24 at 3:55 p.m. Fire on Blackstrap Road
11/25 at 11:28 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Falmouth Road
11/25 at 1:52 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Longwoods Road
11/26 at 12:58 p.m. Carbon monoxide alert on Amerescoggin Road
11/26 at 5:05 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Landing Woods Lane
11/26 at 5:10 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Hoylake Cirlce
EMS
Falmouth Emergency Medical Services responded to 24 calls from Nov. 20-27.
