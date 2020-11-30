Arrests

11/25 at 12:03 p.m. Alexander C. Miller, 34, of Portland, was arrested on a charge of possession of hypodermic apparatuses and violating conditions of release by Patrolman Alexander Beaton, Patrolman Stephen Hamilton, Sgt. Kevin J. Conger Jr., Detective Mathew E. Yeaton and Lt. Frank Soule.

Summonses

11/20 at 9:53 a.m. A 15-year-old juvenile was summonsed on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer by Patrolman Jeffrey J. Smith on Laurence Way.

11/21 at 11:24 p.m. Terry A. Martin, 30, of South Portland, was summonsed on charges of theft of lost, mislaid, or misdelivered property by Sgt. Michael Brown and Patrolman Kurt Fegan on Winn Road.

Fire

11/20 at 9:09 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Mackworth Island

11/20 at 9:16 a.m. Fire alarm system test on Northbrook Drive

11/20 at 12:11 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Mackworth Island

11/21 at 1:04 p.m. Lawnmower fire on Blackstrap Road

11/21 at 5:23 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Route 1

11/21 at 11:12 p.m. Fire on the railroad tracks off Twin Ponds Drive

11/23 at 4:29 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Route 1

11/24 at 8:27 a.m. Fire department business on Route 1

11/24 at 9:20 a.m. Fire alarm system test on Route 1

11/24 at 3:55 p.m. Fire on Blackstrap Road

11/25 at 11:28 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Falmouth Road

11/25 at 1:52 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Longwoods Road

11/26 at 12:58 p.m. Carbon monoxide alert on Amerescoggin Road

11/26 at 5:05 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Landing Woods Lane

11/26 at 5:10 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Hoylake Cirlce

EMS

Falmouth Emergency Medical Services responded to 24 calls from Nov. 20-27.

