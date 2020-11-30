Tipsy, not out

A bystander flagged down police on Oct. 31 to report a woman lying under a car on Johnson Road. As it turned out, she was drunk and was driven home by a friend.

Arrests

Matthew R. Davis, 33, of Standish, on Oct. 11 on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine – priors, violating condition of release, two counts,of failure to appear, and operating while license suspended or revoked, in Gorham.

Nichole M. Staples, 31, of Standish, on Oct. 11 on charges of operating under the influence (drugs or combo) – one prior, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and violating condition of release, on Main Street.

Taylor A. McCafferty, 30, of Old Orchard Beach, on Oct. 16 on charges of theft by unauthorized use and violating condition of release, in Gorham.

Theodore T. Schmitt, 43, of Portland, on Oct. 14 on charges of, aggravated criminal mischief and domestic violence stalking. No location reported.

