PORTLAND — Greater Portland METRO will hold two virtual meetings next week to hear feedback on plans for a new circular route servicing Portland’s peninsula.

The route, recommended by the Peninsula Route Planning Task Force, would replace the current Route 1 and Route 8 loops in 2022. Service would be more frequent and extend onto Commercial Street and the eastern waterfront near Ocean Gateway.

The “Peninsula Reboot” project also includes slight changes to METRO Routes 2, 4, 5 and 7 and the Husky Line.

Meetings will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, Dec. 8, from 10 to 11 a.m. and again from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Register at tinyurl.com/METROloopAM for the morning meeting and at tinyurl.com/METROloopPM for the evening session.

METRO is also conducting a survey for feedback.

For more information about the project, visit gpmetro.org.

