The forthcoming Maine Climate Action Plan is a strong statement of Maine’s response to our changing environment. However, the plan could be strengthened further by including explicit support for expanding trails and paths throughout the state.

The recent op-ed from the Bicycle Coalition of Maine pointed out how Mainers have enjoyed using trails and paths as relief from the stress of the pandemic. When COVID finally recedes, more people will see the advantages of trails for safe, accessible routes for riding or walking to work, school, and local shopping.

The plan recognizes that motor vehicles, electric or gas, will always be needed in our rural state. Adding support for trails, paths, and even expanded sidewalks will encourage increased investment by the Department of Transportation in safe, accessible alternatives.

MDOT always faces challenges in allocating resources. So towns and residents often need to work hard to get pathways integrated into road and bridge designs. Support in the Action Plan will increase the chances of successful advocacy.

In southern Maine we could quickly build a network of world-class rail-trails between Portland and surrounding towns like Westbrook, Saco, and Yarmouth, without affecting possible future resumption of rail transportation. Meanwhile, a 10-year plan recently released by the Maine Trails Coalition lays out a vision for a statewide rail-trail network.

These transportation solutions will reduce pollution AND build a better future for Maine, helping our communities thrive. Climate Action Planners, please consider including this vision in the final Plan.

William Richards

Yarmouth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: