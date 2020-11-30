Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Thur. 12/3 4 p.m. Community Advisory Response Team
Thur. 12/10 5 p.m. Coastal Water Commission Meeting/Public Hearing
Durham
Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Tues. 12/8 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Thur. 12/3 5:30 p.m. Recycling and Energy Advisory Committee
Fri. 12/4 8 a.m. Appointments Committee
Mon. 12/7 7 p.m. Town Council
Tues. 12/8 4 p.m. Community Wellness Committee
Wed. 12/9 7 p.m. Conservation Commission
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Mon. 12/7 6 p.m. Library Board of Trustees
Mon. 12/7 6 p.m. Board of Appeals
Mon. 12/7 6 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Committee
Tues. 12/8 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Wed. 12/9 6 p.m. Coastal Waters Commission
Wed. 12/9 6 p.m. Project Review Board
Thur. 12/10 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Commission
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Tues. 12/8 7 p.m. Planning Board
Wed. 12/9 6 p.m. Budget Committee
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Tues. 12/8 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Committee
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 12/3 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop
Wed. 12/9 7 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 12/10 7 p.m. Operations Committee
Thur. 12/10 7 p.m. School Committee
