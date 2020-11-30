Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur.  12/3  4 p.m.  Community Advisory Response Team

Thur.  12/10  5 p.m.  Coastal Water Commission Meeting/Public Hearing

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Tues.  12/8  6:30 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Thur.  12/3  5:30 p.m.  Recycling and Energy Advisory Committee

Fri.  12/4  8 a.m.  Appointments Committee

Mon.  12/7  7 p.m.  Town Council

Tues.  12/8  4 p.m.  Community Wellness Committee

Wed.  12/9  7 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Mon.  12/7  6 p.m.  Library Board of Trustees

Mon.  12/7  6 p.m.  Board of Appeals

Mon.  12/7  6 p.m.  Sustainability Advisory Committee

Tues.  12/8  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Wed.  12/9  6 p.m.  Coastal Waters Commission

Wed.  12/9  6 p.m.  Project Review Board

Thur.  12/10  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Commission

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Tues.  12/8  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Wed.  12/9  6 p.m.  Budget Committee

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Tues.  12/8  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Committee

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur.  12/3  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

Wed.  12/9  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  12/10  7 p.m.  Operations Committee

Thur.  12/10  7 p.m.  School Committee

