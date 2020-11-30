Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur. 12/3 4 p.m. Community Advisory Response Team

Thur. 12/10 5 p.m. Coastal Water Commission Meeting/Public Hearing

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Tues. 12/8 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Thur. 12/3 5:30 p.m. Recycling and Energy Advisory Committee

Fri. 12/4 8 a.m. Appointments Committee

Mon. 12/7 7 p.m. Town Council

Tues. 12/8 4 p.m. Community Wellness Committee

Wed. 12/9 7 p.m. Conservation Commission

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Mon. 12/7 6 p.m. Library Board of Trustees

Mon. 12/7 6 p.m. Board of Appeals

Mon. 12/7 6 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Committee

Tues. 12/8 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Wed. 12/9 6 p.m. Coastal Waters Commission

Wed. 12/9 6 p.m. Project Review Board

Thur. 12/10 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Commission

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Tues. 12/8 7 p.m. Planning Board

Wed. 12/9 6 p.m. Budget Committee

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Tues. 12/8 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Committee

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur. 12/3 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop

Wed. 12/9 7 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 12/10 7 p.m. Operations Committee

Thur. 12/10 7 p.m. School Committee

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: