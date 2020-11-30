People Plus, a Brunswick-are senior community center, has announced the launch of its Annual Appeal fundraising campaign.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, People Plus canceled all fundraising events. As a result, it set a goal of $75,000 for this year’s campaign.

The 45-year-old nonprofit has two matching donors to help bring in funds. The first is for $10,000 for new and increased donations this year, specifically to help with COVID expenses.

The second is $2,500 for new and increased gifts up to $50 by people over 65 to encourage smaller donations by older adults.

“It’s been a very difficult year for everyone and People Plus has not been immune to feeling the effects of the economic impact,” Executive Director Stacy Frizzle-Edgerton said in a news release. “We are hopeful our members and community partners will continue to send their contributions to keep this Center going.”

“We will all need People Plus to be here when this whole thing is over,” Frizzle said. “We’ve been working hard to keep folks who are coming to the Center protected and those staying home supplied. Thanks to everyone who has already donated.”

People Plus’s mission is to support “an engaged, healthy, and independent life for older adults, while joining others to build community for all ages.”

According to the release, last year, People Plus:

· Provided over 31,000 miles of free transportation to over 600 riders.

· Shopped for and delivered more than 1,300 grocery store orders.

· Coordinated more than 750 prescription and medical deliveries.

· Placed 2,218 safety check-in calls with homebound elders.

· Created and shared over 600 exercise and entertainment videos with more than 13,000 views from 36 countries

· Saw more than 7,000 visits to the center for classes and clubs.

People Plus also operates the Brunswick Area Teen Center, a youth drop-in program for those in grades 6-12.

Visit www.peopleplusmaine.org for more information or call (207) 729-0757.

