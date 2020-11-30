Arrests

11/23 at 1:03 a.m. Angela Ruotolo, 33, of Westbrook, on Stevens Avenue on a warrant.

11/23 at 9:31 a.m. Kawan Torious Lee, 25, of Michigan, on Congress Street on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

11/23 at 2:05 p.m. Gary Brooks, 56, of Portland, on Washington Avenue on charges of criminal trespass, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and three counts of violation of conditional release.

11/23 at 3:50 p.m. Kristen Singer, 34, of Yarmouth, on High Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

11/23 at 5:01 p.m. Sergito Binda, 47, of Portland, on Alder Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

11/23 at 9:06 p.m. Benjamin Holloman, 38, of Portland, on Riverside Street on a charge of criminal threatening.

11/23 at 11:01 p.m. Isaac Martin, 24, of Portland, on Riverside Street on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

11/23 at 11:28 p.m. Orlin Munoz, 34, of Portland, on St. John Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

11/24 at 12:15 a.m. Kasey Crouse, 31, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a warrant.

11/24 at 12:15 a.m. Melissa Tucci, 48, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charges of probation violation and two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

11/24 at 2:36 a.m. Eva Mae Montgomery, 23, of Portland, on Park Avenue on a charge of violation of conditional release.

11/24 at 2:06 p.m. Katherine Hadley, 37, of Portland, on State Street on charges of criminal trespass and violation of conditional release.

11/24 at 4:41 p.m. Justin Smith, 31, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

11/24 at 8:31 p.m. Troy Donovan, 24, of Portland, on Brighton Avenue on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license.

11/25 at 2:41 p.m. Stephen Tarbox, 53, of Portland, on Commercial Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

11/25 at 3:03 p.m. Charles Rideout, 51, of Portland, on Commercial Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

11/25 at 3:25 p.m. Brandyn Dow, 34, address unlisted, on Spring Street on a warrant.

11/25 at 8:37 p.m. Sabrina Linscott, 27, of South Portland, on Grant Street on a charge of criminal mischief.

11/26 at 2:27 a.m. Calvin A. Lopez, 45, of Portland, on Frederic Street on a charge of assault.

11/27 at 1:29 p.m. Kenneth M. Case, 51, of South Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

11/27 at 1:37 p.m. Shad M. Gagnon, 39, of Portland, on Bishop Street on a charge of assault and disorderly conduct.

11/27 at 4:43 p.m. Carol Baxley, 51, of Portland, on County Way on a warrant.

11/27 at 8:14 p.m. Flaury I. Yassa, 30, of South Portland, on Alder Street on a charge of operating without a license.

11/27 at 10:45 p.m. Caleb Crowell, 28, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of operating after suspension.

11/28 at 2:30 a.m. Guillermo A. Narvaez, 22, of Cape Elizabeth, on Park Avenue on a charge of fugitive from justice and a warrant.

11/28 at 8:51 a.m. Robert N. Wing, 43, of South Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of violation of conditional release.

11/28 at 5:10 p.m. Jerry Monahan, 51, of Freeport, on Forest Avenue on charges of operating after suspension and violation of conditional release.

11/28 at 5:30 p.m. Brian Wallace, 36, of Portland, on Bramhall Street on a charge of assault.

11/28 at 5:54 p.m. Stephen R. Yerxa, 53, of Portland, at Monument Square on a charge of criminal trespass.

11/28 at 6:26 p.m. Ryan Walsh, 21, of Portland, on Fellows Street on a charge of violation of conditional release.

11/28 at 8:58 p.m. Andrew Lux, 28, of Arundel, on Congress Street on charges of operating after suspension and a warrant.

11/28 at 11:33 p.m. Robert James McInnis, 42, of Auburn, on Capisic Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

11/29 at 9:12 p.m. Jonathan Lewis, 27, of South Portland, on Fore Street on a charge of violation of protection order.

