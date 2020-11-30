On Friday, Dec. 11 at 6:30 p.m., children and families can discover what can be seen in Maine’s sky on a clear December night. The virtual program offered by the Scarborough Public Library targets those wondering how to tell the constellations apart and orient themselves in the night sky, including how to find planets, comets, meteor showers, and satellites. Seth Lockman, a NASA solar system ambassador from Westbrook, will share this information and more in a virtual night sky tour. With tie-ins to mythology and stories of astronomical discovery, participants can leave this evening presentation inspired to go outside and explore the night sky.

“The Scarborough Public Library has hosted a number of in-person planetarium and astronomy-focused programs over the years.” said Library Director Nancy Crowell. “They have been very popular, so our Youth and Adult Services departments have collaborated to offer a program the entire family can enjoy. Because the program will happen via Zoom, families can experience it with relatives and friends near and far, forming a shared understanding of the night sky — something that connects us all, whether we are together or apart. We hope folks will also be inspired to borrow our portable telescope.”

This program is free and open to the public. Registration is required. Details can be found on the Library’s website: www.scarboroughpubliclibrary.org

