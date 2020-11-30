Arrests

11/26 at 12:01 p.m. Richard Michel, 46, of Meadow Road, was arrested on Meadow Road by Officer Lucas Shirland on a charge of violation of conditional release.

Summonses

11/24 at 5:16 a.m. Donald Mitchell, 44, of High Street, Lisbon Falls, was issued a summons on Lewiston Road by Officer Courtney Everette on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

11/25 at 7:56 a.m. Daniel Johns, 24, of Russell Lane, Warren, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Gabrielle Mathieu on a charge of attaching false registration plates.

Fire calls

11/23 at 2:14 p.m. Fire alarm on Cathance Road.

11/24 at 9:49 a.m. Fire alarm on Tanager Road.

11/26 at 10:15 p.m. Fire alarm on Elm Street.

11/27 at 4:25 p.m. Fire alarm on Governor’s Way.

11/29 at 6:02 p.m. Assist Freeport.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 26 calls from Nov. 23-29.

