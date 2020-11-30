Arrests
11/26 at 12:01 p.m. Richard Michel, 46, of Meadow Road, was arrested on Meadow Road by Officer Lucas Shirland on a charge of violation of conditional release.
Summonses
11/24 at 5:16 a.m. Donald Mitchell, 44, of High Street, Lisbon Falls, was issued a summons on Lewiston Road by Officer Courtney Everette on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.
11/25 at 7:56 a.m. Daniel Johns, 24, of Russell Lane, Warren, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Gabrielle Mathieu on a charge of attaching false registration plates.
Fire calls
11/23 at 2:14 p.m. Fire alarm on Cathance Road.
11/24 at 9:49 a.m. Fire alarm on Tanager Road.
11/26 at 10:15 p.m. Fire alarm on Elm Street.
11/27 at 4:25 p.m. Fire alarm on Governor’s Way.
11/29 at 6:02 p.m. Assist Freeport.
EMS
Topsham emergency medical services responded to 26 calls from Nov. 23-29.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Tourism, hospitality businesses in line for $40 million in state relief
-
Varsity Maine
Symposium for high school athletes to focus on leadership roles
-
News
Winthrop man pleads guilty to charges in connection to fatal overdose in Farmington
-
Times Record
Smoothie shop, comfort food restaurant headed for opposite ends of Maine Street
-
Times Record
Retired Bath police chief dies unexpectedly